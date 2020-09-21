Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) Insider Buys £38,000 in Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($49,653.73).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 42 ($0.55).
Chaarat Gold Company Profile
Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.