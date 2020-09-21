Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) Insider Buys £38,000 in Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($49,653.73).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

