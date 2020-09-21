Chainlink (LINK) Price Down 17.8% This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $9.82 or 0.00089596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Coinbase and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and $934.13 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00241550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.16 or 0.01415432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00219808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000707 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is blog.chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kyber Network, COSS, Binance, Coinbase, IDEX, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.