Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLCE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Childrens Place from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $88.47.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Childrens Place will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Childrens Place by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

