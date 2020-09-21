Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.0374 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $16.42 million and $1.56 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00241293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00088798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.63 or 0.01408633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00220520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Chromia's total supply is 486,391,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,820,104 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

