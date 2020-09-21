Chrono.tech Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $147,381.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $1.26 million and $147,381.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00016220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044520 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.01 or 0.04426790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00057278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034429 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

