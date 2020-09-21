Cindicator (CND) Market Capitalization Tops $20.03 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $20.03 million and $48,331.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00043966 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.04430774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00057086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034403 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.