Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

CSCO traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.77. 1,711,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,035,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

