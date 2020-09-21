Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTRN. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Citi Trends from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Citi Trends has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.55. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $2,153,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,320 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.