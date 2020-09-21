Citigroup Begins Coverage on ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Investec raised ITM Power to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $3.51 on Thursday. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

