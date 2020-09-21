Civic Market Capitalization Achieves $20.14 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Civic has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Poloniex, Mercatox and Upbit. Civic has a total market cap of $20.14 million and approximately $946,036.00 worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00241135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00089846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.01413580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00222025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Binance, ABCC, OKEx, Poloniex, Bittrex, Mercatox, Huobi, Livecoin, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Liqui, IDEX, GOPAX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Upbit and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

