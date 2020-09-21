Clams (CLAM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 62.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Clams has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Clams has traded up 69.7% against the US dollar. One Clams coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00017487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022337 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023295 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012367 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004015 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Clams Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,930,116 coins and its circulating supply is 4,312,780 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

