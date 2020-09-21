ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). ClearPoint Neuro reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ClearPoint Neuro.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 176.52% and a negative net margin of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,511. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

