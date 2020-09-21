ClearPoll Hits Market Cap of $13,023.75 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $13,023.75 and $1.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ClearPoll

POLL is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . ClearPoll’s official website is clearpoll.com . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

