CloakCoin Market Cap Hits $836,310.80 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $836,310.80 and approximately $18,493.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004179 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00031847 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,505,472 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.