CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CME. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.44.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $169.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.