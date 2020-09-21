Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Buys £4,176 in Stock

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,088 ($27.28) per share, for a total transaction of £4,176 ($5,456.68).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 192 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,110 ($27.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,051.20 ($5,293.61).

On Friday, July 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 190,082 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,127 ($27.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,043,044.14 ($5,282,953.27).

CCH opened at GBX 2,010 ($26.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,060.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,006.48. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03.

CCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,330 ($30.45) to GBX 2,220 ($29.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,428.33 ($31.73).

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

