Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.48.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.34. 44,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,899. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $305,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,314 shares of company stock worth $1,113,540 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.