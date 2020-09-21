Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS CWBR opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Cohbar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.
Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).
About Cohbar
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.
