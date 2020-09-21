Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS CWBR opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Cohbar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Get Cohbar alerts:

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohbar during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohbar by 359.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 52,717 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cohbar during the second quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohbar during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in Cohbar during the second quarter worth $33,000.

About Cohbar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cohbar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohbar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.