Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus increased their price target on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $189,744.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,684.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $878,326 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 247,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 128,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFX traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 95,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. Colfax has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

