Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.08.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus increased their price target on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.
In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $189,744.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,684.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $878,326 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CFX traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 95,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. Colfax has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.96.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.