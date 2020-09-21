Color Platform (CLR) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $10,603.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,948.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.57 or 0.02069360 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00714815 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013983 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000590 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

