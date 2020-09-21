Comparing VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) and XCel Brands (NYSE:XELB)

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) and XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get VirnetX alerts:

This table compares VirnetX and XCel Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirnetX $90,000.00 4,342.49 -$19.18 million N/A N/A XCel Brands $41.73 million 0.35 -$3.43 million $0.21 3.62

XCel Brands has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of VirnetX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of XCel Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of VirnetX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.7% of XCel Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VirnetX and XCel Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirnetX 93.33% 202.99% 151.40% XCel Brands -20.37% 2.37% 1.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VirnetX and XCel Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A XCel Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

VirnetX has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XCel Brands has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VirnetX beats XCel Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands. It licenses its brands to third parties; and provides design, production, and marketing services for promotion and distribution through a ubiquitous-channel retail sales strategy, including distribution through interactive television, the Internet, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels. The company also offers social media marketing and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brands through isaacmizrahi.com; the Ripka brands through judithripka.com; and the C Wonder brands through cwonder.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.