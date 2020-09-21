Compound Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $93.26 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $369.07 million and approximately $93.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $144.09 or 0.01316108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001205 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000492 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.