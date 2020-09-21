CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Receives $8.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCR. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.10% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,362. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

