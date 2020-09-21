Constellation Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.41 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $166,817.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.95 or 0.04365422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009154 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

