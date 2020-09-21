Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $375.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $330.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.77.

Shares of COO opened at $346.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,464,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,440,000 after buying an additional 258,494 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,810,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

