Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of CRTX opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.45. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 743,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after buying an additional 171,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,342,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,769,000 after purchasing an additional 148,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,541,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 98,705 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

