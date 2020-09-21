CoTrader (COT) Market Cap Tops $1.62 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, CoTrader has traded down 9% against the dollar. One CoTrader token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $9.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042432 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.95 or 0.04410823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009152 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034357 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

