Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading 36.4% Lower Over Last Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.09 million and $19.72 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for $114.01 or 0.01039038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00239875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00089478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.01410827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00221129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

