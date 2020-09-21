Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €60.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.23 ($72.04).

HEI opened at €54.00 ($63.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion and a PE ratio of -4.75. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

