Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €140.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €115.92 ($136.38).

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €126.75 ($149.12) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.30.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

