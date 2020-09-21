Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €140.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €115.92 ($136.38).

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €126.75 ($149.12) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.30.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

