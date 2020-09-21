Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NRZ. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.09.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.75. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in New Residential Investment by 6.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 342,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in New Residential Investment by 100.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Residential Investment by 60.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,518 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 26.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 36.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

