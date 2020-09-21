CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoPort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised CryoPort from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

CYRX opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CryoPort has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CryoPort by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 49,071 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 479.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,286 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 30,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

