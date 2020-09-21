Crypto Village Accelerator Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $695,193.47 and $1.67 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044026 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.50 or 0.04347082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00056716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,066 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

