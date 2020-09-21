CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVD. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.75 ($45.59).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of EVD stock opened at €42.24 ($49.69) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.11. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 1 year high of €61.55 ($72.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.