CUTcoin Hits Market Cap of $2.60 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $6,926.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00042620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00240075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00088764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.01408047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00216124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000707 BTC.

CUTcoin’s total supply is 118,064,129 coins and its circulating supply is 114,064,129 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

