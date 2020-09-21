CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.94.

CVS stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

