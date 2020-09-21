CyberMiles (CMT) Achieves Market Cap of $8.85 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00430081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00042714 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,008.24 or 1.00539815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00048038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

