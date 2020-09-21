Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ CYCN opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $284.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,006.33% and a negative return on equity of 102.19%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

