Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ CYCN opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $284.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.70.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,006.33% and a negative return on equity of 102.19%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.
About Cyclerion Therapeutics
There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc
