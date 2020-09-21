CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CBAY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.
NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $476.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.72. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 221.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 342,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 239.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
