CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

