Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $374.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 31.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

