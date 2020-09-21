D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $81.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target upped by Barclays from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised D. R. Horton from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of D. R. Horton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.

DHI stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $77.45.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D. R. Horton by 18.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 921.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 60,564 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 130,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

