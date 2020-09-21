Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.17 ($51.96).

DAI opened at €45.48 ($53.51) on Thursday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -163.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

