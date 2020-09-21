DAPS Coin (DAPS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $344,121.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including txbit.io, SWFT, Bitmart and STEX. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $344,121.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044562 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042515 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.04431408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034376 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, Bitmart, txbit.io, STEX and Bitbox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

