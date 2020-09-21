Databroker Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,865.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Databroker has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $4,865.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044424 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.81 or 0.04443132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034452 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

