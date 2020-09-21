Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at CL King

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its price target lifted by CL King from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CL King currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of TACO opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $301.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 16,750 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $122,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,574.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 13,100 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $97,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,151.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 105,310 shares of company stock valued at $829,255. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 55.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 209,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

