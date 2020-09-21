Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.19 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, Kucoin and Cobinhood. Dent has a market capitalization of $18.19 million and $349,939.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00042760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00237861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00088832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.01407729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00215023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,353,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, FCoin, CoinBene, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, OKEx, Allbit, BitForex, Binance, IDEX, Lykke Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, HitBTC, Coinrail and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.