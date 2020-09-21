Desire One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,215.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Desire has traded up 83.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. Desire has a market cap of $21,417.56 and approximately $10,215.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,981.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.03412315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.90 or 0.02075205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00429625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00854645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00527267 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.