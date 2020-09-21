Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €49.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.81 ($63.31).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR stock opened at €56.28 ($66.21) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.54. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.