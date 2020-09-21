Deutsche Bank Boosts Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target to $15.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $5,536,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 244,794 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 23.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 24.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

